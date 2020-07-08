Walton County Jail
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- Officials announced Wednesday that 38 inmates in the Walton County Jail tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmates were tested after one of them had a fever over 100 degrees on July 2. In the first round of testing, 58 inmates were tested with 20 coming back negative. Of the 38 positive cases, 19 are Walton County inmates, 18 are Escambia County inmates being held in Walton County, and one is a Holmes County inmate.

One inmate was sent to a hospital for treatment. No names have been released.

The jail is now limiting movement and all inmates have been issued face coverings.

On Thursday, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office will be setting up a hotline for inmate families to call for information.

