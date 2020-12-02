The Alabama Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported an alarming number of COVID-19 deaths in Baldwin County – 39. That’s almost 30 percent of the county’s total since the beginning of the pandemic.

But officials said Wednesday those are not all new deaths.

Assistant State Health Officer Karen Landers that reflects an adjustment based on a review of death certificates. Landers describes this as a “standard process” to improve the accuracy of COVID-19 information. Initially, some deaths are not reported as caused by the virus. When state health authorities review the death certificates, they can make those adjustments.

The numbers can change for other reasons. Sometimes, the state spots duplicates when it receives information about the same person from a hospital and a medical examiner, for instance. In other instances, the Department of Public Health finds a death that had been attributed to COVID-19 shouldn’t have been.

Landers did not immediately have a breakdown in the Baldwin County adjustments. The state is reporting a total of 137 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths in the county.