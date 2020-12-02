The Alabama Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported an alarming number of COVID-19 deaths in Baldwin County – 39. That’s almost 30 percent of the county’s total since the beginning of the pandemic.
But officials said Wednesday those are not all new deaths.
Assistant State Health Officer Karen Landers that reflects an adjustment based on a review of death certificates. Landers describes this as a “standard process” to improve the accuracy of COVID-19 information. Initially, some deaths are not reported as caused by the virus. When state health authorities review the death certificates, they can make those adjustments.
The numbers can change for other reasons. Sometimes, the state spots duplicates when it receives information about the same person from a hospital and a medical examiner, for instance. In other instances, the Department of Public Health finds a death that had been attributed to COVID-19 shouldn’t have been.
Landers did not immediately have a breakdown in the Baldwin County adjustments. The state is reporting a total of 137 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Alabama is sitting on more than $800 million in federal COVID-19 release funds, but state Fi…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – An infectious disease expert on Monday sounded the alarm about overcro…
The Alabama Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported an alarming number of COVID-19 d…
Angelina Friedman is a survivor, in every sense of the word.
Embattled Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn met with White House chief …
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered his government to start large-scale va…
As COVID-19 cases in Baldwin County continue to rise, COVID-related absences in schools ther…
The White House coronavirus task force issued extremely dire warnings to states in weekly re…
Covid-19 hospitalizations hit another record, as official warns of the most difficult time in US public health history
The number of Covid-19 patients in US hospitals is again at an all-time high -- and the CDC …
The United Kingdom has become the first Western nation to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, a land…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.