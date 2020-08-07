SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Saraland City Schools have confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Saraland High School just one day after students returned to the classroom.
Although only one positive case was reported, officials say five students were sent home after possible exposure.
Superintendent Aaron Milner said school officials were notified this morning.
The first day of classes for students was Thursday, August 6.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the faculty,” said Milner.
According to Milner, classrooms are spaced out with social distancing in mind in an effort to limit exposure.
He said students who were sent home will go to an online learning platform until they can return.
Saraland City Schools reported its first positive case of COVID-19 the day after students re…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’…
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) – The Baldwin County Virtual School will have almost 7,000 students this…
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Saraland City Schools have confirmed a positive case …
GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — For decades, thousands of vendors have fanned out along roadsides from …
Classes started again Friday for another school system in our area.
The Southeastern Conference today announced its initial COVID-19 management requirements for…
MONTGOMERY, Ala. --Governor Kay Ivey on Friday awarded $100 million of the Coronavirus Relie…
ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) — The entire football team and marching band at a small-town Alabama high…
The US economy added another 1.8 million jobs in July, a sharp slowdown from June and a smal…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.