SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Saraland City Schools have confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Saraland High School just one day after students returned to the classroom.

Although only one positive case was reported, officials say five students were sent home after possible exposure.

Superintendent Aaron Milner said school officials were notified this morning.

The first day of classes for students was Thursday, August 6.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the faculty,” said Milner.

According to Milner, classrooms are spaced out with social distancing in mind in an effort to limit exposure.

He said students who were sent home will go to an online learning platform until they can return.

