WALTON COUNTY, Fla. --Today, the Walton County Sheriff's Office partnered with Walton County Health Department to vaccinate more than 60 inmates incarcerated at their facility.

Initially, 87 inmates indicated they wanted the vaccine, six of those were released and 16 signed refusals as vaccinations were made available this morning.

A total of 65 Moderna vaccines were administered including 11 to Escambia County inmates, 19 to U.S. Marshals inmates, and 35 Walton County inmates.

Inmates will have an opportunity to get the second dose of the shot during their incarceration or after their release.

"Inmates are considered a vulnerable population and we wanted to be sure all who wished to be vaccinated were able to do so," said Cory Godwin, Jail Director.

"The health of those in our custody is one of our top priorities and not only protects the inmates but our detention deputies and the community at large."