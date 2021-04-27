SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) – An unexplained “issue” has held up Lisa Milton’s unemployment payments for almost two months now, yet the Saraland resident says she has hit a wall dealing with the Alabama Department of Labor bureaucracy.

Milton, 40, said she has stood in long lines at the Alabama Career Center office in Mobile. But the staff only takes 20 people a day, three days a week on a first-come, first-served basis. She said she also has tried securing a phone appointment. But by the agency’s own admission, the 600 daily appointments usually all get booked 10 minutes after the system opens at 5 p.m. each day.

“I’ve been trying to turn in everything that they’ve asked of me,” she said. “Several times, I’ve faxed. I’ve emailed. I’ve, you know, done my part. And still nothing. Seven weeks have gone by, with no payments.”

For many Alabamians on unemployment, getting questions answered has been a nightmare even though unemployment has plummeted since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. New claims for unemployment skyrocketed from 1,824 the week of March 13 last year to 106,739 two weeks later.

No one was surprised then that the system got overwhelmed. But with unemployment falling below 4 percent, many question why the unemployment agency still cannot seem to cope. Tara Hutchison, a spokeswoman for the department, told FOX10 News that unemployment claims remain higher than the pre-pandemic baseline. Typically, new weekly claims have averaged between 10,000 and 19,000 since the start of this year.

The 8,983 claims last week were still nearly five times the number recorded in the week ending March 13 last year.

“While it’s a little bit better – it’s not 100 times the workload – it’s still more work than the staff that we have,” she said. “You know, we continue to see these continued claims, where people who remain unemployed. Of course, they have issues on their claim.”

Hutchison said fraud also is becoming a bigger problem, which diverts staff resources.

All that offers little solace to Milton. She said her family relocated to Saraland after Hurricane Michael destroyed their home in Panama City, Florida, in 2018. She said she got laid off from her security job in 2019, just a few months before the pandemic.

When Congress expanded unemployment eligibility under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Milton applied for and received unemployment.

“No issues all of 2020, up until February of 2021,” she said.

Then, Milton’s problems began. First, she said, she got notified that her money was getting direct-deposited instead of loaded onto a prepaid card. She said it was not her bank account and that she reported it to the Labor Department’s fraud division.

Eventually, that got straightened out. But then, Milton said, she started getting a notification on her unemployment “Claim Tracker” saying, “An issue has disqualified you.”

Milton said she has been unable to resolve the discrepancy or even find out what the problem is. She showed FOX10 News a folder containing all of the documentation she has received from the unemployment office, plus proof of job contacts; the state in January reinstated a requirement that had been waived requiring unemployment claimants to search for work.

Hutchison told FOX10 News that the process can be confusing. But she said claimants should get letters explaining the issues holding up unemployment payments.

“They’re actually pretty explicit on the tracker with what it means now,” she said. “Does that necessarily mean everyone’s going to understand that? No.”

Hutchison said the explanations are confusing, in part, because the U.S. Department of Labor has instructed states to publish its guidance as it is written.

“And if you’ve ever read guidance from USDOL, well, it is not the most user-friendly language,” she said. “So when they when they explicitly say that we cannot change it in any way, that makes it a little bit harder to understand.”

But Milton said she never received a follow-up letter.

Alabama has been dogged by customer-service complaints since the start of the pandemic. Hutchison said the Department of Labor hired an outside contractor to handle phone calls. She said that has helped but that those workers only can fix small problems, like an address change. She noted that there is an online chat feature that can take care of similar problems, as well.

Hutchison said the 600 daily phone appointments represents a record for the department.

“We’re able to actually talk to more people than we ever have in the past,” she said. “However, it’s still not enough.”

Hutchison said the state is trying to increase staffing to address the more complex problems. But she added that it is a slow process to get someone hired and trained. Because of the way funding works, she told FOX10 News, because funding made available for hiring staff sometimes expires before the training is complete.

Confusion also sometimes surrounds the filing rules, Hutchison said. She said the law requires people to file a new unemployment claim once their “benefit year” expires. For many people laid off near the beginning of the pandemic, that one-year mark coincided with the new quarter in April.

“And then maybe a week or two weeks later, you had to turn around and file it again for the quarter change,” she said.

Milton said the lack of a response to questions is the most frustrating part.

“I think most of us just want to be able to talk to somebody to find out what in the heck is going on,” she said.