Another person has died in Mobile County due to COVID-19.
The Mobile County Health Department reported a big increase in positive cases overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.
And one of the positive cases, it said, is a child under the age of 5.
The health department reports a seventh person has died from COVID-19.
The number of reported deaths is 8, but that additional death is not being attributed to COVID-19 right now until it's reviewed by health officials.
Health department officials have not given a lot of details on the latest death from the virus, male or female, or the exact age.
But Mark Bryant with the Mobile County Health Department said, "Seven patients who died from COVID-19 illness were between the ages of 53 and 78. They each had underlying medical conditions, developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and were hospitalized at the time of death."
Also Wednesday, Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold said there were a large number of positive cases reported overnight, including a child listed in the "zero to four year old" category who is recovering at home.
Eichold says officials think there was an increase in lab processing over a short period of time.
