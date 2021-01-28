IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) – Dauphin Island residents Sharon and Troy Noble on Thursday joined the lucky few – the small percentage of people who have gotten a vaccine for COVID-19.

Troy Noble said he had been trying to set up an appointment for about a week and a half and got a tip that Bayou Pharmacy in Irvington had some doses.

“To protect our own health,” said Troy Noble, when asked why he made the appointment. “And when it’s over, what, 400,000 people died, you’d be stupid not come get a vaccine.”

Sharon Noble said she was happy to get her first shot of the two-shot regimen.

“When we heard there was a shot, we were eager to get it,” she said. “It beats the alternative. You know, if something happens and you don’t go for your shot, there’s no excuse.”

The Mobile County Health Department on Thursday announced plans for three drive-through vaccine clinics in rural parts of the county next week. But whether it is public health agencies or the handful of Mobile-area pharmacies in the Mobile area that have been authorized to distribute the vaccine, supply remains critically low.

“We’re trying to help as many people as we can,” said Courtney Moore, a pharmacy technician who has been heading up Bayou Pharmacy’s vaccination program. “We’re trying to also work on a … first-come, first-serve basis, but we’re trying to fill the requirements of the 75 and older and health care workers.”

Moore said people have come from as far away as Orange Beach looking for the vaccine. She said the pharmacy has appointments booked for its entire supply.

“We’ve already scheduled our 500th dose, which will be for the second (of February), but we’re not sure when we're getting the rest of our vaccines in,” she said.

The drug store’s sister pharmacy, Three Notch Pharmacy, is in the same boat.

“Every single one is scheduled out for the first dose,” pharmacist James Kruse told FOX10 News. “We just don’t know when we’re going to get any more.”

Kruse said when word go out that the pharmacy has the vaccine, people started calling “all day, every day.” He said he booked appointments for the entire supply in about two days. More than half were people who are not regular customers, he said.

Kruse said his drug store and another pharmacy in the ownership group together got 500 doses and have about 170 left. But there are appointments for all of those, he said. After booking all of the appointments, Kruse said the pharmacy started a waiting list.

“That got so long, we stopped doing that,” he said. “We were never going to get through it.”

Kruse said the pharmacies will post an update on their Facebook pages when they get word of new vaccine availability.

Moore said interest has been strong.

“We’ve hardly had anybody cancel,” she said. “Everyone’s been so optimistic about it and just really nice and we’re so happy to help so many people.”

Despite expectations that Alabama will get a small bump in its vaccine shipments, public health officials say supply will be a problem for some time.

The Mobile County Health Department has several upcoming vaccination events, including one set for Friday at the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal for people who have had their first doses.

Scott Chavers, an epidemiologist who is heading up the the Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 response, said during a briefing Thursday that the agency has had great success distributing the vaccine – when it has been available. At its clinic Wednesday, he said, the department processed 700 cars and gave out 900 vaccinations. He said it turned away 10 people who did not meet the eligibility criteria and added that three people were medically ineligible.

Residents meeting the eligibility criteria – health care workers, first responders and residents 75 and older – will be able to get their first doses in rural Mobile County communities next week.

Those drive-through clinics are:

Feb. 2 at the Semmes Health Center on Wulff Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feb. 4 at Family Health Citronelle on North Mobile Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feb. 6 at Belsaw Middle School on Gartman Circle in Mount Vernon from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Many people assumed the federal government’s “Operation Warp Speed” would ensure amble supply of the vaccines as soon as the Food and Drug Administration approve them.

Dr. Paul Goepfert, director the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said the federal program certainly boosted the speed of the development of the vaccine.

“If you don’t have money, you can’t do things very rapidly,” he said. “And we did get a huge amount of support.”

But Goepfert noted that Pfizer, which makes one of the two vaccines currently in use in the United States, development its version outside of the “Operation Warp Speed” program. Goepfert, who helped manage a clinical trial for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine expected to win approval soon, said the lag in simply a sign of how much it takes to start from scratch and make a product for billions of people.

“In terms of production, I think the problem is that the whole world wants the vaccine,” he said. “Moderna is actually very tied in to the U.S. because it’s a U.S.-based company. And it was supported by ‘Operation Warp Speed.’ But Moderna is a small company that doesn’t have a huge infrastructure capable of producing vaccines.”