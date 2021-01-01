MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A new year is sparking new fears.

Alabama doctors warning dark days are ahead as cases rise before a vaccine will be widely available.

“We’re seeing accelerated widespread community transmission brought on by lifting of restrictions going into the fall, exasperated by holidays and gatherings,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

New Year’s Eve was unlike any other in Downtown Mobile. The MoonPie dropped, but there was no celebration as we ushered in 2021.

“We’re going to celebrate real hard, we’re going to make up for all we couldn’t do tonight,” said Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson on a Facebook Live for the event.

The cancellation of New Year’s Eve festivities in Mobile came during a busy month for COVID spread in Alabama. The state saw almost a third of its total COVID cases just in December.

December also saw a lot more people hospitalized in Alabama, around 60% more than November’s peak.

“If you look at our ICU beds, we set yesterday a record, a record in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Don Williamson, President of the Alabama Hospital Association. “We had more COVID patients on ventilators, more COVID patients in the ICU than ever before and we had the fewest number of available ICU beds ever in history.”

As cases surge, Alabama began vaccinating healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities.

So far, a little over 20,000 have gotten the shot, representing about 15% of the amount allocated to the state.

“It will be many months before we get all the way into phase two, maybe 5 or 6 months,” Dr. Murphree said.

In a new memo from the Alabama Department of Public Health, they say they have no timeline when the general public will be vaccinated.