In recognition of and cooperation with Governor Kay Ivey’s declaration of a State Emergency due to the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Alabama ABC Board has taken immediate steps to limit possible exposure to its employees, patrons, and licensees.
Officials say until further notice, the ABC Board Central Office, Warehouse, and 177 stores will continue to operate normally, without or with limited interruptions.
However, understanding that COVID-19 symptoms, exposure rates, cases, and precautionary measures are evolving hourly, and that much of Board operations involve employee and patron interaction, ABC staff are identifying possible operational modifications and contingency plans if and/or when circumstances dictate. These modifications include limiting store hours, number of patrons allowed in an ABC store at one time, reducing the number of stores in suburban areas, moving personnel to assist higher-performing stores, limiting employee interactions, and allowing Central Office personnel to work from home, where possible.
The safety of our employees, patrons, and licensees are of utmost concern. We deeply appreciate the trust shown to the ABC Board and will continue to provide premiere services, as long as it remains safe to do so.
