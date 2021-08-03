MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – About 1 in 5 COVID-19 patients currently at Mobile Infirmary patients have been vaccinated, a hospital administrator said Tuesday.

Dr. Bill Admire, vice president and chief medical officer at Infirmary Health System, provided the figure in response to a question at a news conference at Government Plaza. He said the hospital had 137 COVID patients in all on Tuesday.

“Our numbers, they vary from day to day. … that could be 90 and 10 tomorrow,” he said. “Things change.”

Admire pointed to Infirmary Health’s Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, which he said has a COVID-19 patient population that is more than 90 percent unvaccinated.

Vaccinated patients make up a good deal higher percentage than what the Alabama Department of Public health has reported statewide.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that roughly 95 percent of deaths and more than 90 percent of hospitalizations are people who have not been fully vaccinated.

“If you look across the hospitals now, still, 99.5 percent of the deaths are in unvaccinated patients,” Dr. Michael Chang said at Tuesday’s news conference. “And 97.5 percent of the hospitalizations are in unvaccinated patients. So the vaccine is doing what it was intended to do.”

Chang, chief medical officer at the University of South Alabama Health System, said that such “breakthrough” infections are not surprising.

“We’ve always known that people that are vaccinated could and would get infected,” he said. “The difference is and what the vaccine provides us with is safety and prevention of death and serious illness.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health deferred questions about breakthrough infections in Mobile to the Mobile County Health Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Admire said it is likely vaccine recipients at some point will need a booster and that manufacturers will need to adjust to mutations, similar to how pharmaceutical companies use different versions of the flu vaccine every year.

But Admire said the vaccines are holding up well, even against the Delta variant.

“I’m surprised how well it has done,” he said.

Officially, about 2 out of every 1,000 fully vaccinated Alabamians have contracted COVID-19, but state health officials have acknowledged they are undercounting cases.

How much the undercount is anyone’s guess. Many vaccinated people who get COVID-19 have such mild cases that they experience few or no symptoms. Many of them have no reason to get tested.