About 200 shots leftover after lower turnout for COVID vaccine at OWA, ADPH says

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - About 200 COVID-19 vaccines were leftover after a lower turnout at Baldwin County's second mass vaccine clinic at OWA Thursday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health hoped to give 1,000 people shots like they did on Tuesday, but only about 800 people showed up Thursday, according to ADPH.

“It’s kind of hard to say why but were able to administer around 800 doses, so we’re really pleased with that," Jenny Kilpatrick with ADPH said. "Everything flowed very smoothly."

The only people who were eligible for Thursday's event were people 75 and older, healthcare workers and first responders.

ADPH isn't certain why there was smaller turnout, but say none of the extra shots will go to waste. Instead, they'll be used at a different date.

"It’s just hard to know what drives turnout each time," Kilpatrick said. “We certainly are not going to have any vaccine that goes to waste, absolutely. So any vaccine that we didn’t administer today we’ll administer at a later day.”

Over the next couple weeks, more pharmacies and doctor's offices will receive an allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine and will be allowed to administer shots, so ADPH will receive less of the vaccine. For instance, on Tuesday at OWA, ADPH is only planning to give out 200 shots. For now, no vaccine event is scheduled for Thursday at OWA.