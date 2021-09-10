MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Accordia Health in Mobile is now offering monoclonal antibody treatment at their clinic for people diagnosed with Covid-19.

Dr. Ashlen Aggen said it all starts with four easy shots, "it's really quick it's 4 injections, little bitty, don't panic when I say injection...we'll monitor for an hour and check those vital signs every 15 minutes to make sure you're okay."

If you have recently tested positive for Covid-19, are already sick and want to prevent having severe symptoms that end you up in the hospital or have been exposed, Dr. Aggen said the treatment might be the answer.

"With this treatment, what we're doing is using kind of what the bodies natural response is to certain aspects of the coronavirus. Because it's a virus covered in spikes and those proteins help you single it out if you can make a response mechanism to one of those proteins," said Dr. Aggen.

To get the treatment you will need a referral from a doctor, along with a few more criteria to be a good candidate.

"So you have to be at least 12 years old and weigh at least 88 pounds and then you have to be at risk for developing severe disease," said Dr. Aggen, "you also have to have to be within your first ten days of symptoms starting."

Dr. Aggen said you need to wait 90 days after the treatment to get any doses of the Covid vaccine and highly encourages getting the treatment.

"Outside of vaccination and masking, the monoclonal antibodies will be are next best bet."

If you want to get monoclonal antibody treatment and have a referral you can go to Accordia Health's clinic located at 2424 Gordon Smith Dr. Mobile, 36617 or visit Accorida-Health.org for more information.