The Alabama Department of Environmental Management wants citizens in the state to know that drinking water is safe.
The department is asking people not to hoard bottled water, as the state's water system won't be impacted by coronavirus.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 is mostly spread between people in close contact.
The department says EPA drinking water regulations require water systems to remove or kill pathogens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.