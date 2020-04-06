MONTGOMERY, Ala. --Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced today that ADOL has paid more than $6 million in COVID-19 related unemployment compensation benefits. $6,035,696 in COVID-19 related benefits were paid between March 27 - April 3 to 22,646 claimants, representing 25,379 weeks claimed. This accounts for approximately 67% of all unemployment compensation benefits paid in the past seven days.
“We have seen an overwhelming number of employees filing claims for unemployment compensation benefits,” said Washington. “We understand and realize that many people are having trouble applying – we are working on correcting the situation constantly, and more and more people are getting through with each day that passes. We are working hard to get the benefits into the pockets of those Alabamians who need them the most right now.”
Claimants who have not yet received payment are still having their claims processed. Claimants should know that there is no written notification provided for approval. Claimants will receive funds via a direct deposit, an existing debit card (from a previous UC claim), or via a new debit card. Payment may take up to as many as 21 days, but should generally be received sooner.
If a debit card is selected as the method of payment, it will have to be mailed, which could also affect the time it takes to receive payment. If a claimant is NOT approved, they will receive written notification.
