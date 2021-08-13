ROBERTSDALE, Ala. --The Alabama Department of Public Health is partnering with Easy Testing to offer free COVID-19 testing at PZK Hall, 17933 Alabama Highway 104, Robertsdale.

Testing is available August 12 -13 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and beginning Monday, August 16 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The testing utilizes a Yale saliva PCR test with results returned in 24 - 48 hours.

Anyone needing to be tested can pre-register at EasyTesting.com, but pre-registration is not required.

No insurance is necessary to be tested or to register.