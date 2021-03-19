MOBILE, Ala. -- According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, both Baldwin and Mobile Counties are in the Low Risk category when it comes to COVID-19 risk as of March 18.

Calculations for each county’s risk of COVID-19 spread in the community is based on number of new cases each day.

They state their main indicator for limiting the risk of COVID-19 spread in the community is the number of days a county has a downward trend of new cases each day. Whether the case counts are increasing or decreasing influences a county’s level (e.g., low risk).

If the number of cases is staying the same or is increasing, the category will be Very High Risk (Red).

If a county has decreasing case counts for 1 to 6 days, they will begin in the High Risk (orange) category.

If a county is in a downward trajectory of 7-13 days, they will begin in the Moderate (yellow) category.

If a county is in a downward trajectory of 14 or more days (or has a rate of 10 or less over the previous 2 weeks), they will begin in the Low Risk (green) category.

Several factors can influence a county’s trajectory of COVID-19 cases, so other factors are examined to additionally inform which level a county should be in.