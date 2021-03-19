MOBILE, Ala. -- According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, both Baldwin and Mobile Counties are in the Low Risk category when it comes to COVID-19 risk as of March 18.
Calculations for each county’s risk of COVID-19 spread in the community is based on number of new cases each day.
They state their main indicator for limiting the risk of COVID-19 spread in the community is the number of days a county has a downward trend of new cases each day. Whether the case counts are increasing or decreasing influences a county’s level (e.g., low risk).
If the number of cases is staying the same or is increasing, the category will be Very High Risk (Red).
If a county has decreasing case counts for 1 to 6 days, they will begin in the High Risk (orange) category.
If a county is in a downward trajectory of 7-13 days, they will begin in the Moderate (yellow) category.
If a county is in a downward trajectory of 14 or more days (or has a rate of 10 or less over the previous 2 weeks), they will begin in the Low Risk (green) category.
Several factors can influence a county’s trajectory of COVID-19 cases, so other factors are examined to additionally inform which level a county should be in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.