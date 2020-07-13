MOBILE, Ala. --The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) now provides cumulative statewide COVID-19 hospitalization data supplied by hospital representatives.

Numbers of confirmed hospital patients with COVID-19 in Alabama are available on the ADPH COVID-19 dashboard which can be viewed at arcg.is/1uKqbC.

Up to this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, the cumulative number provided on hospitalizations was based on case investigations entered into Alabama’s disease surveillance system. This number is now a cumulative number of hospitalizations provided to ADPH by the Alabama Incident Management System (AIMS). AIMS is a computer software program that allows ADPH to monitor hospital data during times of emergency.

Because of this upgrade, the number of hospitalizations will appear to be higher than previously reported.

The number of hospitalizations that will be reported each afternoon will include the total number of admissions/discharges (including deaths) of confirmed COVID-19 patients and the number of admitted patients each day with confirmed COVID-19.