Starting next month, most parents will be eligible for monthly child tax credit payments, but not everyone wants the money early.

Mobile residents Jonathan Mitchell and Lauren Clifton, who were playing with their 1½-year-old daughter Wednesday at Medal of Honor Park, said they would prefer to wait until next year and get the money with the tax refund.

“I’m gonna opt out,” Mitchell said. “You know, I think I just rather have my full tax for next year,” he said. “So, that’s the reason (not) to have the monthly checks, at least in our financial situation.”

The American Rescue Plan Act, passed by Congress in March, fattens the child tax credit already on the books – but only for one year. Instead of the standard $2,000 per child, parents will get $3,000 for each child ages 6 through 17 and $3,600 for children younger than 6. In addition to being more generous, it also covers 17-year-olds, instead of cutting off after the child turns 17.

The temporary tax credit also is fully refundable, which means parents can collect the full amount even if they pay no federal income taxes. The only limitation is income – eligibility begins to phase out for single parents with adjusted gross incomes of $75,000 a year and married couples making $150,000.

Another key feature of the law is that half of the credit now will come in monthly installments through the end of the year, beginning July 15. That means parents will get monthly payments of $300 for children younger than 6 and $250 for older children.

Those payments will be automatic, unless parents specifically opt out. The Internal Revenue Service has created this web portal to do so. People will need an existing IRS user name or ID, or they will need photo ID to create one.

Soon, taxpayers will be able to use this same site to update their banking information if it recently has changed, or to add a new baby that was born before the last time they filed a tax return.

Clifton said the expanded payments are generous, but she added that she does not need the cash immediately.

“It doesn’t really make that much of a difference for us – $300 is pretty much diapers,” she said.

Tax experts said for most people, it makes sense to get the money up front.

“I think that it is a good program for everybody to stay opted into, and not choose to opt out, because it’s getting your money back,” said Beth Korzun, owner of EZ Tax Refund$ in west Mobile. “And you can use your money now, much better than the IRS having that low-interest or really, no-interest loan from you.”

There are plenty of things people could spend the extra money on, Korzun said. She said it could help people struggling to recover from COVID-19. Or, she added, parents could pair it with the annual state sales tax holiday in August for school expenses to get more bang for their buck.

For those who do not need the money right away, Korzun said, there are longer-term strategies that are more productive that simply letting the cash sit in the federal treasury.

“A good college savings fund never hurt anybody,” she said. You know, you’re getting this new, essentially, free money – even though it’s coming from the IRS.”

Brad Martin, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program coordinator at the United Way of Southwest Alabama, agreed. He said in mot cases, there is no advantage to waiting until 2022 to get the money.

“I don’t know why you would do that,” he said.

Korzun and Martin said there are some reasons why waiting might make sense. For instance, if someone is eligible based on his 2020 or 2019 income but is making too much to qualify this year, they said opting out may be the best choice. Someone earning too much to be eligible would have to pay the money back.

Martin also offered the example of someone who claimed a child dependent this year but who will not next year. That person may want to forgo the up-front money, because he also would have to pay it back.

Where it gets “sloppy, messy,” Martin said, is situations in which divorced parents alternate claiming the child tax credit. That could create a situation where one parent gets all of the advance payments and require a reconciliation at tax time.

Martin said there is another important consideration: The IRS will not stop advance payments to people who back taxes, child support or have unpaid student loan debt. But the agency will intercept refunds for those reasons.

“There are lots of advantages to getting it up front,” he said.