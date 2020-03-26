MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- AFC Mobile's soccer season is over because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Due to the current global public health crisis, the National Premiere Soccer League Board of Directors unanimously has decided to cancel the 2020 NPSL season.
"While it is disappointing we’ve gotten to this point, we believe it is the right and responsible decision for our team and the league as a whole," AFC Mobile said in a statement.
