SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) – The statistics show that COVID-19 is not a major threat to most people, particularly the young and healthy.

Don’t tell that to Blair Lober, though. The 34-year-old Spanish Fort mother of three said she still is not over the illness almost six weeks after she contracted it.

“I guess the main thing is I’m still having an erratic heart rate,” she told FOX10 News. “It’ll drop into the 40s and then it’ll shoot up to 170s, even into the 190s sometimes, My blood pressure still runs low. I get short of breath, still, when I get up and exert myself. But it’s better. It's increasingly improving.”

Lober said she was not especially concerned when she developed a dry cough on March 29. She said she attributed it allergies, felt better the next morning and then began feeling fatigued around lunchtime. Still, she was young, with no underlying health conditions. Even after symptoms grew more serious in the ensuing days and Lober thought she likely had COVID-19, she figured she was not in one of the high-risk groups.

She said she isolated herself in her bedroom for days, only leaving to get tested. She said her husband would drop off food and water outside the door, and her sons could only kiss her through a glass window. For most of that quarantine time, Lober said, she ran a fever that got as high as 103 degrees.

On day nine, the fever broke. Eventually, Lober said she started feeling better and thought she had turned the corner.

As it turned out, her battle was far from over.

Inexplicably, she started getting worse again, adding new gastrointestinal symptoms and weight loss to go along with blue toes known as “CVOID toe.” She said she had a second novel coronavirus test, which came back negative. But by April 24, she was headed to the hospital, where she spent the next four days. Since then, she said, she has slowly gotten better.

For most COVID-19 patients, the recovery time is a few days to a couple of weeks. Johns Hopkins University pegs the recovery time at one to two weeks for mild cases. Rendi Murphree, the top epidemiologist at the Mobile County Health Department, said at her daily briefing Thursday that she did not immediately have local statistics on recovery times.

“We know that the length of illness can vary greatly,” she said. “And it depends on your health, your age, your underlying medical condition, if you’re immuno-compromised, if you have access to some of the treatments in ongoing clinical trials. Those kinds of things.”

Murphree said it is unusual for otherwise-healthy people to develop serious complications.

“People who report being ill for weeks on end generally have an underlying medical condition or something in their immune system that makes it more difficult,” she said.

But Lober’s ordeal is a reminder that COVID-19 can produce nasty complications that are not always predictable.

She said she cannot be sure how she contracted the virus but added she suspects it was through her job as a nurse practitioner. She said she has come into contact with people who contracted the novel coronavirus.

Lober recalled her increasing trepidation as she entered the hospital for an illness she previously thought she had beaten.

“I was scared. … At that point, with my heart rate, my blood pressure being low and fingers and toes started going down and turning blue. I was scared,” she said. “But I was also frustrated that I had not gotten back to baseline, and it seemed like I was just going in the wrong direction and there was so many questions of, you know, am I gonna get better? Am I gonna get through this this?”

After giving her intravenous fluids and two antibiotics, doctors released Lober on April 27. She said she went through cycles of feeling better and then relapsing.

“It’s a rollercoaster, really,” she said.

If she had any doubts about the danger of the virus, she said, they have been dispelled by her own experience and what she has witnessed in her health care career.

“I realized that the virus does not discriminate, and there are young people who are dying from this. … I have seen what it has and can do, personally, not only to myself but other individuals,” she said. “It is not the flu.”

As for her husband and children, Lober said she would like them eventually to get antibody testing to see if they contracted the virus by remained aysmpotmatic. She said she takes some measure of comfort in the fact that she likely now immune.

“But you know, they still, I don’t think, know fully if people will have immunity or foe how long,” she said.