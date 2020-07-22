MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced on today that the Central Board voted to press ahead with the fall sports using “best practices."
Executive Director Steve Savarese will offer specific details at a 1 p.m. news conference tomorrow.
Fall sports teams have the option to begin workouts Monday, July 27. The first week will be used by football for acclimation purposes with helmets and shorts only.
The other sports, volleyball, cross country, swimming, and diving teams can use the first week for acclimation and tryouts. Schools that do not want to begin on July 27 may start fall practice on August 3.
The first contest can be August 20.
Gulf Shores Schools Superintendent Matt Akin said he expects sports to begin, but adds he wouldn’t be surprised to see plans change.
“I can just repeat what Coach Savarese has said, and he’s been pretty steady there will be fall sports. But again back to the everyday world we live in, I think at some point, there will be some schools that aren’t playing. … I’m sure we’ll be faced with it at some point during the year.”
The biggest question remaining is what sports would look like in Mobile County. Just last week, the school system announced it will have online classes only…starting September 1st.
