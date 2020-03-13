The Alabama High School Athletic Association on Friday issued a statement regarding COVID-19 concerns and suggested modifications to large athletics events.
The AHSAA says events with 500 or more in attendance from outside a school’s student body should be cancelled or limited in attendance number.
The association says it is the responsible of schools and school boards about whether to comply with the recommendations.
