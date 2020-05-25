MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As we continue to navigate around this pandemic -- face masks will be sticking around for the foreseeable future. Airbus making it possible for United Way of Southwest Alabama and its partner agencies to continue their mission during this time by donating 10,000 face masks.

"United Way has 12 in-house programs we operate, but our partner agencies provide numerous programs that each agency provides so they are meeting with clients on a day to day basis -- so those masks are key for safety of their employees and the clients they are working with," said Justine Herlihy, VP Resource Development United Way Southwest Alabama.

The pick-ups were first come, first-serve. So far United Way has been able to help 45 of their partner agencies with masks as well as other community non-profits like Wings of Life.

"It cuts our costs in half of having to purchase masks. This helps out tremendously. So thank God for them allowing us because when we go out each day to outreach in the community letting others know -- hey there is hope -- you can overcome your addiction... We gotta be protected," explained Cameron Shaw, Outreach Coordinator Wings of Life.

And protection is paramount as the need hasn't stopped.

"They're excited because they know the change it makes... It changes lives, it saves lives... And they know what kind of impact that can have on the community as obvious the pandemic will create ripples for months," said Herlihy.

The masks were made available to community non-profits in Mobile, Baldwin, Choctaw, and Clarke counties.