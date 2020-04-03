MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Airbus has donated 40,000 face masks to Mobile and Baldwin counties to aid and protect city and health care professionals in their fight against the COVID19 virus.

According to Airbus, 20,000 masks each have been donated to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department in Mobile County and the Emergency Management Agency in Baldwin County. Those agencies will distribute the masks in coordination with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The employees at the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility use this type of mask during some production activities. The donated masks are part of a shipment sourced by the company and received this week.

“Airbus is proud to answer the call to help the heroes in our community through the donation of masks to those on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 virus,” said Daryl Taylor, vice president and general manager of the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility. “The Airbus team members in Mobile are grateful for our first responders and local healthcare professionals -- and we are grateful we are able to contribute to their important work here on the Gulf Coast.”