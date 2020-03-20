Officials at Airbus here in Mobile say, despite COVID-19, production is continuing at the final assembly line at Brookley.
An Airbus spokesperson says the company is implementing recommendations on hygiene, social distancing, travel, and other day-to day behaviors while ensuring continuity to meet customer commitments.
Airbus officials also say any employee who can work from home is doing so.
The company is building six planes a month for the A-320 family in Mobile.
A-220's are also in production.
