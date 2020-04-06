Airbus is temporarily adapting commercial aircraft production and assembly activity at its German sites in Bremen and Stade and pausing production at its A220/A320 manufacturing facility in Mobile, Alabama, in the United States.

The following information is from an Airbus news release.

These actions are being taken in response to several factors related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including high inventory levels in the sites and the various government recommendations and requirements which impact at different stages of the overall industrial production flow. Airbus says it remains committed to meeting customer demand.

Commercial aircraft production and assembly activities in Bremen will be paused from April 6 until April 27 inclusive, with key business support services continuing on the site. Airbus in Stade will pause production and assembly from April 5-11 inclusive, with some additional pause days in the weeks that follow in selected production departments. Key business support services will also remain active on the site.

In Mobile, the pause in production begins this week and is expected to last until April 29, the company says. Certain activities will continue on site, including building and installation maintenance, aircraft maintenance, some critical product safety and customer driven operations, receipt and control of materials and components, critical administrative support and preparation of activity restart.

All ongoing work in Bremen and Stade in Germany and Mobile, Alabama, in the U.S. will be done in adherence to the required hygiene measures and social distancing, the company says.

Airbus says it is supporting efforts globally to tackle the COVID-19 crisis and has carried out extensive work in coordination with social partners to ensure the health and safety of its employees.