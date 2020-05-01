MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Airbus is laying off 14 subcontractors at its engineering center in Mobile as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a company representative told FOX10 News on Friday.
"As a result of the financial impact to our customers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbus has had to assess the impact to the engineering services and support that will be required going forward," said Airbus spokeswoman Kristi Tucker. "As a result, I can confirm we have had to reduce the number of our subcontracted engineers and support staff in the Airbus Mobile Engineering Center. This will impact about 14 subcontractors in the coming weeks."
Tucker said that, after this reduction, the aircraft maker will still have a staff of about 185 engineers and support staff at the Mobile Engineering Center.
