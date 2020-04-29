MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Airbus has resumed production at its A220/A320 manufacturing facility in Mobile after a three-week pause related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airbus Mobile Final Assembly Line General Manager Daryl Taylor posted the following message to Facebook on Wednesday morning:

"We’re back! A great day today as Team Mobile restarted production across our work-site following a 3-week pause!

"We're welcoming back our Red and Blue production shifts, and it's good to see everyone dive back into production after a full “back to work” orientation. Our Green shift will return on Friday, and of course some of our team mates will continue to work remotely to help promote physical distancing.

"Of course, thank you also to the Airbus team members and supplier partners who kept some key activities going over the last 3 weeks, including building and facilities maintenance, aircraft maintenance, critical product-safety and customer-driven operations, receipt and control of materials and components, critical administrative support.

"I want to share my personal gratitude to the team who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to get us ready for the return by further enhancing our COVID safety procedures and protocols. The site looks amazing, and more importantly is organized to ensure the highest level of health and safety for our employees and communities."