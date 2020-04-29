MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Airbus has resumed production at its A220/A320 manufacturing facility in Mobile after a three-week pause related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Airbus Mobile Final Assembly Line General Manager Daryl Taylor posted the following message to Facebook on Wednesday morning:
"We’re back! A great day today as Team Mobile restarted production across our work-site following a 3-week pause!
"We're welcoming back our Red and Blue production shifts, and it's good to see everyone dive back into production after a full “back to work” orientation. Our Green shift will return on Friday, and of course some of our team mates will continue to work remotely to help promote physical distancing.
"Of course, thank you also to the Airbus team members and supplier partners who kept some key activities going over the last 3 weeks, including building and facilities maintenance, aircraft maintenance, critical product-safety and customer-driven operations, receipt and control of materials and components, critical administrative support.
"I want to share my personal gratitude to the team who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to get us ready for the return by further enhancing our COVID safety procedures and protocols. The site looks amazing, and more importantly is organized to ensure the highest level of health and safety for our employees and communities."
One of the island’s largest employers is gearing up to get employees back to work.
Infirmary Health elective surgical procedures will reopen beginning Friday, May 1, hospital …
Lyft plans to cut nearly 1,000 staffers and furlough hundreds more as it grapples with the i…
Starbucks expects to begin reopening its stores next week, and it plans to have 90% of its U…
More changes are coming to Costco's operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The novel coronavirus may join a short list of history's events that have led to the cancell…
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) today announced that 25 local airports across the state…
Data Source: Alabama Department of Public Health Infectious Diseases & Outbreaks Divisio…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Airbus has resumed production at its A220/A320 manufacturing facility…
(AP) — NFL teams didn’t know when they left the Senior Bowl in January that they wouldn’t ge…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.