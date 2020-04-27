Mixed news regarding Airbus and the effects of the coronavirus.

First, some good news for the Airbus facility at Brookley.

Airbus officials say they plan on resuming work at the Brookley site Wednesday.

The company announced three weeks ago it was temporarily stopping production at the facility in Mobile.

Airbus officials say it will be under the same and enhanced strict hygiene and social distancing measures that the company was under before it paused production.

However, some major international news outlets like, the British Broadcasting Company and Reuters, report Airbus's chief executive sent a letter to staff members Friday saying Airbus was bleeding cash at an unprecedented speed which may threaten the very existence of our company.

The company has also reportedly placed more than 6,000 workers in the United Kingdom and France on government-funded furlough programs.

Airbus says it doesn't comment on internal communications, but FOX10 News talked Monday with Scott Hamilton, with the Leeham company, which analyzes the aviation industry, about what could be ahead for Airbus, especially in Mobile.

Hamilton said, "They will probably want to continue the production rate at some reduced level. I believe Mobile is around 6 airplanes (being built per month) before the crisis hit. They may take that down to as little as one airplane a month just to keep the airplane warm, as we say in industry jargon. You don't want the line to go cold if you can avoid it."

Hamilton also said Airbus may not want to open the new A220 facility at all.

It's under construction and has been set to open later this year.

At this point, industry watchers say things are just speculation.

Future orders from U.S. airlines may play an important role.