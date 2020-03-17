MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Gov. Kay Ivey has the power to postpone the March 31 runoff election.
Last week, Secretary of State John Merrill asked for the AG's opinion on the matter. Merrill said neither the Code of Alabama nor the Constitution of the State of Alabama allows for the suspension, delay, or postponement of an election once the date has been set.
Marshall replied Tuesday and said that the Governor has the authority to move an election under a state of emergency. Gov. Ivey declared a state of emergency on March 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Attorney General said the election should not be postponed beyond July 14 unless the state of emergency persists.
Gov. Ivey's press secretary released the following statement: "The governor appreciates the attention to this matter by both the attorney general and secretary of state. She is in the process of thoroughly reviewing all factors surrounding moving Alabama’s upcoming runoff election."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.