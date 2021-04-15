Vaccination numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show states including Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas are ranked at the bottom.
The CDC says less than 40 percent of these states' populations have received at least one shot.
The agency says leading the pack with more than 65 percent of adults getting a vaccine is New Hampshire. The CDC says New Mexico, Connecticut, Maine and Massachusetts round out the top five.
