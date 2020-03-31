Alabama at 999 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 13 deaths

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The state of Alabama is reporting 999 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to numbers provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health's Division of Infectious Diseases & Outbreaks, about 7,250 residents have been tested. Figures show there have been 24 reported deaths and that 13 individuals were confirmed to have died from the illness.

"To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in Died From Illness. Reported Death totals are cumulative and will never decrease."

Jefferson County continues to lead the state with 282 cases followed by Madison County with 100 confirmed cases.

Mobile County is reporting 53 cases while Baldwin County has 19 confirmed cases.

On Friday, the first death in Mobile County was reported. Wayman Henry was a 66-year-old male who had recently traveled out of state.

In Baldwin County, the family of Tim Gaston said the 73-year-old passed away at Thomas Hospital.

The death in Mobile County has been added to the ADPH COVID-19 dashboard that tracks cases and deaths related to the coronavirus in Alabama. The website has not counted the death in Baldwin County.