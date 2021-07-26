Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Monday released public guidance to address legal questions surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations in Alabama.

In recent weeks, the Attorney General’s Office has experienced a sharp increase in vaccine-related inquiries and complaints, the office said in a news release.

"Every Alabamian should educate themselves on the state of our laws when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations," Marshall said for the announcement. "In publishing this guidance, we have outlined the new law and its implications and addressed the most common legal questions."

The guidance from the AG's office: