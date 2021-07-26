Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Monday released public guidance to address legal questions surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations in Alabama.
In recent weeks, the Attorney General’s Office has experienced a sharp increase in vaccine-related inquiries and complaints, the office said in a news release.
"Every Alabamian should educate themselves on the state of our laws when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations," Marshall said for the announcement. "In publishing this guidance, we have outlined the new law and its implications and addressed the most common legal questions."
The guidance from the AG's office:
Many Alabamians may not be aware of the new law passed by the Legislature and enacted by the Governor in May 2021. The law contains four provisions:
It prohibits state and local governmental entities from issuing or requiring the publication or sharing of immunization records not otherwise required by law;
It prohibits state and local governmental entities from requiring vaccination as a condition for receiving government services or for entry into a government building;
It prohibits institutions of education—both public and private—from requiring students to prove any new immunization status as a condition of attendance; and
It prohibits businesses from refusing to provide goods or services, or refusing to allow admission, to an individual based on the customer’s immunization status or lack of immunization documentation.
The guidance document linked here explains the new law on COVID-19 vaccination requirements and other related matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.