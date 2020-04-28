MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama entered its sixth straight week of beach closures this week but that will soon change.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Tuesday that the state’s COVID-19-triggered shutdown will begin to loosen Thursday, April 30.

Speaking at a news conference in Montgomery, the governor revealed her plans for getting the state back to normal. But she warned it will be a slow process.

Included in this soft opening are the state’s beaches. Ivey announced that beaches can open with proper “social distancing” rules of 10 people are less.

Beaches will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.

Ivey said she spoke with coastal mayors as well as members of the Baldwin County Commission for Fort Morgan on Monday and was assured local officials would enforce social distancing orders.

"The order that goes into effect April 30 at 5 p.m. will be enforced by the local officials down there," she said. "The mayors of each of the coastal towns and the Baldwin County Commission for Fort Morgan, etc; they have assured us - we talked to them yesterday- and they've assured us that yes, they will enforce the procedures. They want the folks to be able to come back to the beaches too. It's in their best interest to keep them safe so I think we've got a good deal there."