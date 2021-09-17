MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Health officials are expecting to get less of the monoclonal antibody treatments that have proven effective at preventing COVID-19 infections from getting worse.

Known as monoclonal antibodies, the experimental treatment uses laboratory-produced proteins that mimic the antibodies created by the human immune system. Health care providers have said the treatment has had success helping the body – particularly those with weakened immune systems – fight off COVID-19 infections.

But Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said during his weekly briefing on Friday that a new allocation system imposed by the White House likely will mean less supply for Alabama.

“We really have some real unfortunate situations right now, as the feds have sort of disrupted our distribution here, with patients who are actually sick with COVID who were expecting to get it who won’t be able to access it,” he said.

At the beginning of this month, the University of South Alabama Health System was administering 40 monoclonal infusions a day at its hospitals. Chief nursing officer Natalie Fox, USA Health’s COVID-19 point person, was planning to help set up a site at the Mobile Civic Center.

“It’s really anticipated to be in addition to (what USA had been doing). It really depends on the community need, right?” she told FOX10 News at the time. “So I mean, like right now, there’s more demand than we have capacity. So this is meant to build the capacity to meet that demand.”

USA Health had hoped to have the site up and running by Monday. But a spokeswoman told FOX10 News on Friday that will happen because of a lack of supply.

It’s not an isolated issue. Instead of placing orders directly, under changes ordered by the White House that take effect next week, providers will submit requests to the Health Department, which in turn will request doses from the federal government.

The federal government will base each state’s allocation on its COVID case and hospitalization numbers. Harris said he is not sure how that formula will work precisely, but he expects Alabama to get less.

“I think because this formula applies to everyone equally, and yet not every state is using them to the same degree as Alabama, it may be that we do have a decrease,” he said.

Harris added that the change came as a surprise.

“We still have not gotten, you know, terrific explanation as to, you know, why this happened, and particularly why it happened so suddenly and without warning,” he said.

Harris said Alabama risks future reductions if it does not administer at least 70 percent of the doses it gets each week. The overall issue is a classic case of supply and demand. The nation produces about 150,000 monoclonal doses a week.

Harris said demand has surged 20-fold over the past month, with six or seven states consuming 70 to 75 percent of it.

“Virtually all here in the Southeast, and of course, states that have low vaccination rates,” he said. “We have high case rates. And so, I think the use was appropriate. We were using it in people that needed to get it. But there’s simply not enough to go around for everybody.”

Harris said the Health Department will accept order requests every Monday and then submit orders on Tuesday, with antibodies shipping that night or the next day. He said the state likely would distribute the product proportionally.

“Our plan is to distribute those products, you know, equally, fairly,” he said, adding that the officials reserve the right to adjust that formula to address hot spots.

Harris said the state also could move monoclonal doses from one part of the state to another, if necessary.

The anticipated reductions come at a time when the state had dramatically increased the number of providers offering the treatment. A month ago, Harris said, there were a little more than 100 location. Now, it’s about 250.

Harris said KPMG, a company that was working with the state to expand monoclonal treatments, scouted five to seven locations in Alabama.

“But they are also affected in the same way,” he said.