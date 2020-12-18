MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – On Friday, Alabama broke another COVID-19 record with more than 4,000 new cases reported.

“Accelerated widespread community transmission going on out there,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department. “We’re doing better in Mobile County than many counties near us.”

Help in the form of a vaccine is now rolling out in Alabama with more than 4,000 Pfizer doses already given out. More is on the way, but less than expected. Long-term care facilities will get the bulk in this next round.

Moderna’s vaccine which was just approved on Friday will also be arriving.

“The state is still expecting to receive nearly or just around 84,000 doses of Moderna vaccine next week,” Dr. Murphree said.

Despite the vaccine, there is great concern heading into Christmas. Doctors are once again asking people to stay home.

In just the weeks since Thanksgiving new cases have doubled in Mobile County.

“It’s a fact that we saw a great increase in the number of COVID cases due to gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday,” Dr. Murphree said.

To help limit the spread of people who decide to travel, the Mobile County Health Department is holding the Know B4U you go testing event Saturday morning, December 19th.

The testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou Street in Mobile), Eight Mile Health Center (4009 Saint Stephens Road in Prichard), and Semmes Health Center (3810 Wulff Road East).

No appointments are necessary. It will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients will remain in their cars for the test. They ask you have a hard surface (for example a book or notebook) and a pen in your car so you can complete the necessary paperwork. The event will not have clipboards or pens for use by the public. The event will offer rapid COVID-19 testing, which provides results while the patients wait. The testing is available at no cost to the patient. Individuals do not need to be displaying symptoms to be tested.