Alabama is in a better place that it’s been in months with respect to COVID-19 but can’t fully return to normal until more people get vaccinated, Alabama’s top doctor said Friday.

Dr. Scott Harris, the state health officer, told reporters that Alabama is running into a wall of hesitancy.

“If we’re gonna to get back to normal, we’re gonna have to have this disease stop circulating,” he said. “We’re gonna have to stop having deaths every single day in Alabama, which is what we’re having right now.”

The latest vaccine statistics show that the state has administered roughly 2.5 million shots. Almost 1.5 million people have gotten at least one dose, with 1.1 million people fully vaccinated. That means about 36 percent of eligible people have been at least partially vaccinated.

Harris also noted that two-thirds of residents 65 and older now have been vaccinated.

“We’re very happy about that,” he said.

In accordance with federal recommendations, Alabama this week resumed giving out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that had bee paused to review a possible tie to a rare blood clot.

Harris said he concurs with federal regulators that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the remote risk of complications. He said 15 people out of 8 million shots have developed the blood clot. By contrast, he noted, that 2 percent of people on average die after contracting the virus.

Harris pointed to the roughly 400 new infections reported Thursday in Alabama.

“That’s not a real high number, but you know, statistically, we expect maybe 15 or 16 people not to survive that illness, unfortunately,” he said. “As compared with this very rare cause of blood clots with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. … The risk of COVID is still much greater than the risk of any harm that you might get form the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

This week marks the third week of second-dose clinics run by the Alabama National Guard in rural counties. That program wraps up Friday with two locations, including Conecuh County in southwest Alabama.

Harris said smaller teams of National Guard members will begin on May 10 giving out the vaccine to hard-to-reach populations, such as people who are homebound and people who living in group homes.

One indication of the effectiveness of the vaccine can be seen in so-called breakthrough infections of people who are fully vaccinated, Harris said. He said Alabama has recorded 401 of those – out of 1.1 million people who are fully vaccinated.

“That’s not a particularly high number at all,” he said. “These vaccines are said to be, you know, 95 percent effective. That’s actually much higher than 95 percent protection, as far as we know.”

What’s more Harris said, the Department of Public Health is not aware of a single vaccinated person who has been hospitalized or died after getting infected by the coronavirus.

Among people who have recovered from COVID-19, Harris said, 1,115 have been infected a second time. At least 415 of them experienced symptoms, he said.