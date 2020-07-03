July 2 2020 Covid Alabama
David Rencher

MOBILE, Ala. -- According to the Alabama Department of Public Health's data, yesterday (July 2nd), saw the biggest increase of COVID-19 cases in the state of Alabama. 

There were 1,700+ cases recorded on that Thursday. 

This jump in cases is right before the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. It also precedes the mandatory mask requirement that is set to begin today at 5 P.M. in Mobile. 

DAILY HOSPITALIZATIONS OF CONFIRMED CASES

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.