MOBILE, Ala. -- According to the Alabama Department of Public Health's data, yesterday (July 2nd), saw the biggest increase of COVID-19 cases in the state of Alabama.
There were 1,700+ cases recorded on that Thursday.
This jump in cases is right before the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. It also precedes the mandatory mask requirement that is set to begin today at 5 P.M. in Mobile.
The start of the holiday weekend did not bring good news about COVID-19 cases in Mobile.
With the face covering ordinance in effect in Mobile, there are still some questions about w…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Hospital Association wanted to remind everyone that hand s…
MOBILE, Ala. -- Today, businesses can already be seen putting up signs requiring face coveri…
MOBILE, Ala. -- According to the Alabama Department of Public Health's data, yesterday (July…
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump head to Mount Rushmore National Memorial…
An 11-year-old boy from Miami-Dade County has died from Covid-19 complications, according to…
Secret Service agents assigned to Pence's detail tested positive for coronavirus ahead of his Arizona trip
Eight Secret Service agents assigned to Vice President Mike Pence's detail ahead of his trip…
As Americans head into a holiday weekend in the shadow of a ravaging coronavirus pandemic, s…
Adam Perry is still waiting for the day he can tap dance for eight minutes straight again. T…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.