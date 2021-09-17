Alabama’s COVID-induced hospital crunch has eased over the past two weeks, but Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris on Friday offered a grim reason that partially explains why – more patients are dying.

Addressing reporters at his weekly briefing, Harris noted the COVID-19 deaths have been in the double digits each day for weeks. He said 192 new deaths had been reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health on Thursday. Although not all of them died in a single day, he said it is an indicator.

“I would just say very respectfully, and with compassion, there are two ways people leave the hospital and one of them’s not very good,” he said.

On Friday, Alabama hospitals had 2,170 patients, down from 2,890 on Sept. 1.

While that is positive, Harris said, the state’s hospitals have not seen much relief from the strain on critical care beds. He said there were 11 more intensive care unit patients than beds statewide.

“That problem has not really improved much,” he said.

The hospitalization trend follows declining case counts.

“It’s possible Delta has peaked,” he said. “But I’m just not confident enough to say that.”

Here are some other highlights from Friday’s briefing:

State’s population is shrinking. According to preliminary figures, Harris said, more people died in 2020 from all causes than were born.

“This past year, 2020, is going to be the first year that we know of in the history of our state where we actually had more deaths than births,” he said. “Our state literally shrunk … and actually by quite a bit.”

Here are the numbers: 64,714 deaths and 57,641 births, for a net loss of 7,073. Harris said that has not happened since record-keeping began in the first decade of the 20th century – not during the Spanish flu outbreak, not during World War I or World War II.

“It’s certainly possible that could happen this year, as well,” Harris said.

Kids and pregnant women. Harris said the state had at last count 53 children in hospitals with COVID-19, including six on ventilators. He said with all but two school systems reporting, the state recorded 6,382 student cases this week. That was a bit lower than last week, the health officer said, but still 300 percent more than the same time last year.

Harris also said the state has had an average over the past week of 23 pregnant women hospitalized with COVID-19. Seven have died.

Bracing for cut in monoclonal antibodies. Harris said the state is scrambling to figure out the details of a new ordering system for monoclonal antibodies, which have proven to be highly effective at preventing COIVD-19 from getting worse. Rather than ordering directly, providers now will have to submit requests to the Alabama Department of Public Health, which will then request doses from the federal government.

The new allocation system likely will mean less supply for Alabama, Harris said.

“We are really sorry to say that there are probably gonna be some patients who aren’t able to access that drug who thought they were going to have that available to them.,” he said. “We absolutely were not expecting this change in how the drug was distributed. It caught us – it caught all states in the country off guard.”

More federal help for local hospitals? Harris said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is evaluating 20 hospitals for possible federal staffing assistance. That list includes North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette and Thomas Hospital in Fairhope.

“We are waiting to hear more,” he said. “Clearly, the problem is there just aren’t enough resources to go around.”

Vaccination improvement. Harris said he is encouraged by the state’s rising vaccination rate. It now is ahead of seven states in the rate of people getting at least one shot and has passed West Virginia, Wyoming and Idaho in the rate of fully vaccinated people.

There are 1.9 million fully vaccinated Alabamians, more than half of those who are eligible.

“We’re pleased that we’re improving,” he said. “We still have a long way to go.”

Booster shots. A Food and Drug Administration panel on Friday rejected a request supported by President Joe Biden’s administration to authorize widespread booster shots for Pfizer recipients. But Harris said 36,000 Alabama residents already have gotten third shots.

“We don’t know why,” he said. “We don’t know if some of those people are the immunocompromised people for whom additional doses are recommended or if these are people who just sought out a third dose because they wanted one or thought they needed one.”