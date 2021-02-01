MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Mobile County Health Department will have to make due with less vaccine, as the Alabama Department of Public Health spreads the previous medicine to more providers, officials said Monday.

Rendi Murphree, the top epidemiologist with the Mobile County Health Department, said at Monday’s daily briefing that the agency will move forward with three vaccine events this week in rural areas of the county. She said the department plans to vaccinate 1,200 people at those events.

After that, however, county health departments will get about a third of the state’s allotment of the Moderna vaccine. Murphree said that means the Mobile County Health Department only will be able to give out second doses and 400 first doses.

The reduction comes at a time when the number of people eligible for the vaccine is about to roughly double.

“For the health departments, our ability to vaccinate is actually going to dramatically be reduced even as these new categories are opened up,” said Murphree, director of the Mobile County Health Department’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services.

Murphree said the explanation is that the state department wants to make more vaccine available to other providers, such as home health agencies that can vaccinate homebound residents. In addition, she added, several hundred doctor’s offices and other providers in Mobile County have registered to distribute vaccine.

“That’s part of the reason that the Health Department allotment is going down,” she said. “Because they are trying to get the vaccine out to individual providers.”

The vaccine rollout remains agonizingly slow across the country and throughout the state. Murphree noted that fewer that 360,000 doses have been given out statewide. Only about 55,000 people have gotten both doses.

This week’s vaccination events will take place at three locations:

Feb. 2 at the Semmes Health Center on Wulff Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feb. 4 at Family Health Citronelle on North Mobile Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feb. 6 at Belsaw Middle School on Gartman Circle in Mount Vernon from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Technically, the expanded eligibility rules do not take effect until next week. But Murphree said the first-come, first-served events will allow anyone who meets the new guidelines. That includes people 65 and older, in addition to hundreds of thousands of people who work in certain “essential” occupations.

Murphree acknowledged it will be difficult to enforce those rules. She said the Health Department already has fielded calls from people who are confused about where they fall. For instance, she said, one person who works at a food bank asked if that qualifies as a grocery or food services worker. She said the department would include that person, but she added that’s just one of the questions public health officials will have to sort out.

Meanwhile, the city of Mobile and the University of South Alabama Health System have taken a different approach. For their joint drive-through clinic at the Mobile Civic Center, people in the original high-priority groups will get preference. However, people outside those groups will be able to get the shots if there is supply and no one from the 1A group is in the queue.

USA Health nursing manager Natalie Fox, who is coordinating the Civic Center vaccinations, compared it to an airline.

“The priority boarding comes first, and that would be those that have already been eligible for a vaccine,” she said at a news conference Monday. “But then if we have appointment slots available, we are going ahead and booking those that are already in our system that meet the 65 and older or any of those other essential categories.”

To get a shot, registration is required. USA Health has a website to do that. Fox says anyone can sign up – even healthy 22-year-olds – to get in the system for when their time comes.

Stimpson said the Civic Center site is steadily improving its volume. He said the site started with 150 vaccinations per day, raised that to 500 a day last week and has a goal of 800 daily shots this week. He said he hopes to hit 1,000 a day next week and is considering holding a mass event on a Saturday.

“As the efficiency increases here, the state of Alabama is sending more vaccines to USA Health in order to increase the total number of people in this geographical area to get the vaccines,” he said.

The Alabama Department of Public Health plans to set up eight mass vaccination sites, including one in Mobile, to administer shots five days a week. Officials told FOX10 News that they still are working out the logistics and will release provide information soon. The state also announced Monday that it has a new online registration system at alcovidvaccine.gov.