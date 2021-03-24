The Alabama Department of Corrections was informed via self-reporting that no new staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as of March 19, the department announced on Tuesday

Sixty COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active, according to the announcement. It said 971 staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.

The ADOC has begun the process of offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to its staff and contracted staff who wish to receive a vaccine through the department. In accordance with the department's vaccine distribution plan, staff is being prioritized to receive the first doses of the vaccine made available to the ADOC.

The ADOC has developed a schedule to offer the vaccine to staff at each of its facilities, beginning with those that house our most vulnerable inmates.

The ADOC has confirmed that 142 staff members have participated in this process as of March 19 at the following facilities:

Limestone Correctional Facility (Harvest, Ala.) – 87 staff members

Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women (Wetumpka, Ala.) – 55 staff members

The department noted that facility-level vaccination data reflects how many ADOC staff members have received the vaccine through the department. It does not include staff who have received a vaccine through a community provider.

INMATE POPULATION

The ADOC has confirmed that 19 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as of March 19:

Draper Quarantine Intake Facility (Elmore, Ala.) – 1 inmate

Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women – 18 inmates

Newly identified positive cases include inmates who are symptomatic and inmates who are asymptomatic, according to the report. All existing quarantine protocols held in-place or newly implemented as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted state medical director are being maintained at each facility where newly identified positive inmates are currently housed, the report states.

Some 1,585 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the inmate population, 30 of which remain active.