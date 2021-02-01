MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Public Health launched its online portal for people to check their COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and to make appointments to get the shot.
The site will outline vaccination clinics being offered in each county, and allows people to sign up for email updates on eligibility.
On February 8, people over 65 and other essential workers will become eligible to receive the vaccine.
The portal can be accessed at https://www.alcovidvaccine.gov/
For general information about COVID-19, the COVID-19 Information Hotline number is 1-800-270-7268.
