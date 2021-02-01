Virus Outbreak-Vaccinating Tuskegee

Georgette Moon receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the county health department in Tuskegee, Ala., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The clinic has yet to reach its maximum capacity for immunizing people in the mostly Black city, the site of the infamous "Tuskegee syphilis study," that ended in 1972. Moon, a former city council member, said she wanted to both protect herself and be a role model to encourage others to get the shot. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

 Jay Reeves

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Public Health launched its online portal for people to check their COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and to make appointments to get the shot.

The site will outline vaccination clinics being offered in each county, and allows people to sign up for email updates on eligibility.

On February 8, people over 65 and other essential workers will become eligible to receive the vaccine.

The portal can be accessed at https://www.alcovidvaccine.gov/

For general information about COVID-19, the COVID-19 Information Hotline number is 1-800-270-7268.

