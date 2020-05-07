MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department released data on Thursday showing how Alabama and Mobile County are faring with coronavirus infections compared to surrounding states.
The numbers released allow for an equal comparison of states and based off what they released Alabama is doing better than our neighboring states, but Mobile County as a whole is not.
Compared to other states in the southeastern U.S. Alabama is doing well, Mobile County not so well with 310 cases per 100,000 people.
“Our conservative public health measures and community mitigation measures and things that we have done that we know have made it difficult for our residents out there we strongly believe that they are working,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.
As FOX10 News reported on Wednesday and the Mobile County Health Department acknowledged on Thursday, Alabama has not seen a declining infection rate, which is part of The White House guidelines to safely reopen.
On Thursday, Mayor Sandy Stimpson calling again for personal responsibility.
“Government cannot protect you,” he said. “You have got to do certain things to make sure that you are protected.”
Alabama’s current ‘safer-at-home’ order is set to expire on May 15th and more restrictions could be lifted if the governor decides.
