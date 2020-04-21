Breaking with some of her neighboring state governors, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Tuesday she would stick to the course she set earlier this month in fight the novel coronavirus.

While governors in Tennessee and Georgia are moving toward a quick lifting on restrictions, Ivey said she would not remove Alabama’s restrictions before the original April 30 date that she had set.

“We can do this, and we will do this,” she said at a news conference in Montgomery. “And I’m as eager as anybody to get our economy back open and hitting on all cylinders again,” she said. “But again, we have to be careful and cautious in what we are doing and do it in a smart, productive way.”

Ivey has been under great pressure to prevent an economic collapse, and Lt Gov. Will Ainsworth last week recommended that the state reopen the beaches on May 1.

But the governor made no commitments Tuesday. She said she would rely on the guidelines put out by the White House calling for states to show a downward trajectory of documented coronavirus cases within a 14-day period. Alabama’s case count has ebbed and flowed over the past 14 days, hitting a high of 339 on April 9 and a low of 150 on April 14. On Monday, the state recorded 175 new cases.

“It’s got to start declining more than it is,” Ivey said. “And it has to do that over a period of 10 to 14 days.”

Reaching ‘inflection point’ in new cases

Alabama Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris noted that Alabama has had only one day over the past seven in which new cases exceeded 200.

“We think that maybe this is the inflection point on that curve that we’re looking for,” he said. “But we still probably need to look at the data for another few days to know for certain.”

Ivey also said Alabama still needs to expand its ability to test for the coronavirus.

“Until we get more testing, we can’t fully reopen the economy,” she said, later adding, “We’re not testing enough yet. … We need to do a whole lot more testing to get up to speed.”

There is no doubt that the restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the virus have taken a devasting economic toll. State Finance Director Kelly Butler said state government is facing a shortfall of as much as $1 billion because of lost tax revenue.

Unemployment claims surge

Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington noted that 306,000 people have filed new unemployment claims over the past four weeks – compared with 130,000 total for all of 2019. But he added that new claims are somewhat lower than three weeks ago.

“It looks like we’ve hit our peak vs. the way it was three weeks ago,” he said.

Washington told reporters that that state on Monday opened a call center that will employ 100 people fielding calls and has moved its unemployment system to a cloud-based system. Some 104,000 people have received $164 million in unemployment compensation, but Washington added that the state so far has been able to make unemployment payments to only 40 percent of the people who have filed claims.

“We’re not going to be satisfied until the remaining 60 percent get their payment,” he said.

$1 billion in unmet loan applications

Alabama Banking Superintendent Mike Hill praised the efforts of the state’s lending institutions to implement the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program passed last month by Congress. The programs offer low-interest loans – which can be become grants if companies comply with certain rules – to small businesses that have been hurt by the virus.

Hill said Alabama banks have made 28,000 federally backed loans totaling $4.86 billion. That ranks Alabama 19th among the states, even though it is only 24th in population.

Still, Hill said, many Alabama businesses were unable to get the financial assistance before the program ran out of money. Congressional leaders have been trying to hammer out a deal for a second round. Hill said those unanswered loan applications total $1 billion in Alabama, alone. He estimated that 5,000 new loan requests would be made if Congress authorized more money.

“I just want to thank the governor and the Alabama banks for making this program success,” he said. “The state and its people will be much better off financially, as the end of the pandemic nears.”

While the economic damage has been severe, Harris said the measures of succeeded in slowing transmission enough to prevent hospitals from getting overrun.

“That surge has been contained within our hospitals, and we’re very happy about that,” he said.