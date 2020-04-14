Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday previewed a plan to reopen the coronavirus-struck economy but reiterated the need for Alabamians to continue avoiding contact with other people.

Speaking at a news conference from Montgomery, the governor urged people to keep complying her stay-at-home order that took effect last week.

“All indicators suggest that it is working, and I cannot overemphasize enough the importance of it – and in fact, it is imperative that we keep doing what we are doing,” she said. “Now is not the time to let our guard down and pretend that things are back to normal.”

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris backed Ivey.

“It is her orders that have saved people’s lives, and is the reason we’re in a position to even be having this conversation, so I really respect that and thank you very much,” he said.

Harris said the state’s hospitals currently have about 400 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and another 600 or so who are awaiting test results.

“That’s about where we expected that we would be,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of modeling changes, as you know, over the past, over the past week, and even the past two days, our predictions look a lot better than we first thought when we were talking about this a month ago.”

Harris said the state looks like it will have enough ventilators and hospital beds to handle the peak of the surge, projected to be about April 20. He said the state has the ability to set up temporary overflow hospitals quickly if needed. But he added he does not believe that will be necessary.

“We feel fairly confident that whatever surge we may see in the next week or so can be handled within the four walls of our hospitals, which is exactly what we would like to see,” he said.

Ivey dismissed as “speculation” whether some businesses would have to remain closed after the April 30 expiration of the stay-at-home order. She said she would be consulting with a small business commission headed by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth about the best way to restart closed businesses.

“This is not a simple process just like flipping a light switch,” she said.

As part of the process, Ivey said, she asked all seven members of the state’s U.S. House of Representatives delegation to offer recommendations for their districts.

Ivey alluded to the economic toll the pandemic has taken. More than 264,000 people have filed for unemployment over the past four weeks – compared with 130,000 over the previous 12 months.

“We can take both the economic health and well-being of our state seriously, just as we can look after the safety and well-being of our people,” she said. “We can do both of these things at the same time and, yeah, that’s what Together Alabama is all about.”

___

FOX10 News Now Livestream. This live stream will stream breaking news, weather updates and events from local and national news sources.

Past Live Streams on YouTube