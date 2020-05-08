Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday announced she would allow more businesses to open beginning on Monday.

Under the revised order, restaurants will be allowed to reopen with 50 percent occupancy and tables spaced 6 feet apart. Barbershops, nail salons and similar businesses will be able to reopen with restrictions. And gyms and athletic facilities can resume operations with intense cleaning requirements.

Ivey said she made the decision to loosen restrictions prompted by the novel coronavirus outbreak four days before her “safer at home” order is scheduled to expire on May 15 after consulting with state Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

“Dr. Harris and I are comfortable that we will be to continue a measured approach,” Ivey said. "But let me be crystal clear to the people of Alabama. The threat of this disease continues to be active, and it is deadly.”

The governor’s new order also abolishes the 10-person cap on gatherings. Going forward, there will be no numerical limit, but all gatherings of any size will be required to ensure that people remain spaced at least 6 feet apart.

Harris told reporters at the news conference in Montgomery that this change would allow church services, funerals and weddings to resume – albeit with restrictions. He said some church leaders have said they plan to continue broadcasting services online for people who do not feel safe worshiping in person.

“We think that’s a terrific idea for keeping people safe,” he said.

Harris noted that the single-biggest outbreak in Alabama was associated with a church event estimated to be responsible for 200 infections and 50 deaths.

For now, concerts and entertainment venues will remain on hold as the state seeks a balancing between health and economic considerations.

The move comes at a time when Alabama has more than 9,050 COVID-19 cases and 369 deaths. Harris said 602 people as of Friday were hospitalized with the illness, and 348 more hospital patients were awaiting the results of coronavirus tests.

Harris said a couple have higher numbers of coronavirus patients, but he added that have not asked for extra help

“At this time, the hospitals are containing that without difficulty,” he said.

In recent days, the daily case count had ticked up, although the increase as a percentage of overall cases has been fairly flat.

“We feel like we’re fairly stable in that category, and yet there’s still disease transmission going on on a community level,” Harris said. “And so we very much need people to think about protecting themselves, to think about these things centered around face coverings, around hygiene.”

Ivey has been under increasing pressure to allow shuttered businesses to resume operations. She noted that the state has been flooded with more unemployment claims in the last six weeks than in the previous two years combined.

“Truly this is heart-breaking,” she said.

Ivey said that before the outbreak, the state’s record-low unemployment rate meant that there were more jobs available than workers to take them. Now, she added, that seems like along time ago.

Ivey and Harris addressed a number of other issues in response to questions from reporters: