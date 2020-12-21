Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Gov. Ivey, along with Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre, were administered the first of two Pfizer shots at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery. They will receive the second dose in a few weeks.
