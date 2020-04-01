MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s chief of staff warned Wednesday that the state’s hospitals do not have enough supplies and equipment to weather the coronavirus storm, but he added leaders have been working to address it for two weeks.

Jo Bonner, who previously represented southwest Alabama in the U.S. House of Representatives, made his comments during a phone conference with members of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The fact is that we don’t have enough,” he said. “We don’t have enough because the world isn’t producing it fast enough.”

Bonner told participants on the call that the governor created the Strategic Access Team to search for supplies and equipment. Those volunteers include Mark Nix, the president and CEO of Infirmary Health in Mobile.

But Bonner noted that every state and hospital in the country is in the same position.

“Early on, it was obvious from the president and his administration that every state would be competing for resources,” he said. “It wasn’t like there was a big warehouse out in Nevada that just had all the surgical masks and N95 masks and the gowns and ventilators – that just doesn’t exist.”

The state has gotten help from a diverse set of sources. President Donald Trump this week pledged to send ventilators to Alabama from the Strategic National Stockpile. And Bonner noted that Apple CEO Tim Cook – a native of Robertsdale – sent 200,000 masks to Alabama.

A latex factory shuttered four years ago in Eufala near the Georgia line in southeast Alabama reopened with a goal of producing 500,000 surgical gloves a day.

Bonner noted other efforts, like an initiative by Calagaz Printing in Mobile to make face shields for hospital workers.

Bonner said Ivey spoke on Tuesday with the executives of the state’s hospitals, encouraging them to work their own sources and contacts.

“Unfortunately, our of every 100 tips we get, only about one or two pan out,” he said. “But we will chase down every lead to get these supplies, because we need them, and we’re going to need them.”