MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) – In announcing new restrictions on Alabama businesses Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey took a shot at her lieutenant governor.
Asked about Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth’s dire warnings that the novel coronavirus outbreak could soon swamp the state’s hospitals, Ivey said her fellow Republican’s comments were not helpful.
“I invited Lt. Gov. Ainsworth to be on my (coronavirus) task force because he said he was willing to help, wanted to help,” she said. “What is not helpful is raising challenges and criticisms and issues that we’re already aware of but offering no solution and showing no willingness to work with the task force. The team is trying to fix it.”
In a memo to that task force on Wednesday, Ainsworth warned that the state is not prepared for a flood of coronavirus cases.
“A tsunami of hospital patients is likely to fall upon Alabama in the not too distant future, and it is my opinion that this task force and the state are not taking a realistic view of the numbers or adequately preparing for what awaits us,” he wrote. “Every health specialist with whom I have spoken is anxious about surge capacity and has expressed doubts about our preparations.”
“The memo was intended to be a call to arms,” he said in a statement to FOX10 News. “This COVID-19 crisis will be resolved only if the governor’s task force recognizes the reality that faces us and works as a team to resolve it.”
Ainsworth laid out a chart showing how quickly COVID-19 cases might grow, and how that would affect hospital space.
The lieutenant governor wrote that he based his projections on data from how the virus has behaved in other states and countries. Doctors in Italy have had to make heart-wrenching decisions about which patients to treat and which essentially to leave for dead because of a lack of resources.
New York State and City officials are scrambling to expand hospital space and acquire life-saving ventilators – even approving improvisational methods to double the capacity of machines and convert anesthesiology machines.
Ainsworth’s chart started with 290 cases that were reported as of Wednesday and projected 501 by Saturday and 864 by the end of the month. By April 15, the trend would result in 13,280 cases. Assuming a 13 percent hospitalization rate, that would mean 1,726 patients, with 345 of them in intensive care.
By May 1, the numbers are even starker – more than 245,000 cases, 31,914 patients and 6,382 people in intensive care.
“Assuming the May 1 projections shared above are correct, we will have double the number of hospitalizations than beds available in Alabama,” he wrote. “Also imagine what occurs if we have 6,382 ICU patients on May 1 with a statewide stockpile of only 1,344 ventilators.”
It is impossible to say with certainty how fast the virus will spread, and what impact the restrictions ordered by the governor Friday will have. But it is worth noting that the Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday afternoon reported 583 coronavirus cases, more than the 501 Ainsworth projected as of Saturday.
Dr. Scott Harris, the state’s health officer, said at Friday’s news conference that about 10 percent of the state’s cases have resulted in hospitalization and that roughly half of those are in intensive care, with a third on ventilators.
Harris added that those numbers likely understate the true figures.
“We’re certainly aware of additional hospitalized cases that are awaiting on testing and awaiting confirmation,” he said. “I believe the percentage that are hospitalized is actually higher than that, as I mentioned, on the call yesterday.”
Story updated at 2:33 p.m. with a response from Ainsworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.