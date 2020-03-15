Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many schools are closing their doors.
Here is a list of recent school closures in our area:
Mobile County Schools
All Mobile County public schools: Students will be out for two and a half weeks beginning Thursday, March 19. Though Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be considered an excused absence.
Baldwin County Schools
All Baldwin County public schools: Students will be off for three and a half weeks beginning Thursday, March 19. Though Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be considered an excused absence.
Escambia County Schools
All Escambia County public schools: Starting on Thursday, March 19, there will be no more classes at the school until April 6. If parents feel it is in the best interest of their child to not attend school before then, the absences will be excused.
Clarke County Public Schools
All Clarke County public schools: Starting on Thursday, March 19, there will be no more classes at the school until April 6. If parents feel it is in the best interest of their child to not attend school before then, the absences will be excused.
Washington County Schools
All Washington County public schools: School closures will begin on Thursday, March 19, and will continue until April 6. Dr. Eric Mackey has issued a directive that any parents wishing to keep their children home from school Monday through Wednesday may do so without penalty. They will be taking attendance but any absences will be excused.
Private Schools
Bayside Academy: School will be transitioning to virtual learning effective immediately.
Cottage Hill Christian Academy: School will close on Thursday, March 19, and will resume on Monday, April 6. Distance learning will begin the following week.
Faith Academy: School will be closing on Thursday, March 19, and reopening on April 6. Students are asked to take text books with them. The Life Church Development center will remain open for infants and preschool age children, but that could change anytime.
UMS-Wright Preparatory School: Will not allow students on main campus starting on Monday, March 16. Remote learning will continue until classes resume on April 6.
St. Paul's Episcopal School: A move to remote learning will begin on Monday, March 16. The following Tuesday will be the day for families to access the school grounds to gather needed materials. On Wednesday, remote learning will begin.
Catholic Schools
All Catholic Schools in the archdiocese of Mobile: All schools will close at 3 p.m. on Monday and will remain closed through Friday, April 3. Each Catholic school will participate in distance learning. Individual schools will inform parents concerning the procedure and expectations of the distance learning.
Chickasaw City Schools
All Chickasaw city schools: School closures will begin on Thursday, March 19. March 16 is a teacher work day and not a school day for students. Students that are not sick and have not been exposed to COVID-19 must come to school on Tuesday, March 17th. Students will receive their resource packet, google classroom logins and information on the meal program while school is out. A decision will be made on Monday, March 16, if school will remain open on the following Wednesday.
Saraland City Schools
All Saraland city schools: Schools will be closed beginning on Tuesday, March 17. Superintendent Dr. Aaron Miller said students are not required to attend schools on Monday and any absences will be excused. Miller said they he is encouraging parents to keep their children at home on Monday, but the schools will be open to students of parents who need more time to make arrangements. The schools will provide parents with information about instructional activities for the students to complete while schools are closed. All classes and school-related extra-curricular activities are canceled through April 13.
Satsuma City Schools
All Satsuma city schools: School closures will begin on Tuesday, March 17, and will continue until April 3. There will be no after-school care offered on Monday, but bus transportation will run on a normal schedule. The school system said that information about e-learning will be sent to parents at a later time.
